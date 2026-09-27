Receiver Mike Evans is ruled out for the 49ers with a rib injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Evans left the game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half with a rib injury and won’t return.

Evans was slow to get up after getting hit by Budda Baker on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter. He went to the injury tent briefly before being taken off the field on a cart.

The 49ers also lost 12-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams in the second half when he was taken to the locker room on a cart with a stinger. His return was listed as questionable.

Evans’ injury is the latest to hit San Francisco’s depleted receiver core. Ricky Pearsall had season-ending knee surgery early in training camp, rookie De’Zhaun Stibling had surgery on his ankle after getting hurt in the opener and is expected to miss about two months and Demarcus Robinson went on injured reserve Saturday with a high ankle sprain.

Evans left last week’s win against Miami late with a hip injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday.

He looked good early against the Cardinals, catching a short pass on the opening drive that he flipped to Deebo Samuel for an 82-yard score on a hook-and-ladder play. He then caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy on the second drive.

The 33-year-old Evans had three catches for 34 yards in the game and has 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in his first season for the 49ers.

Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler and had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons with Tampa Bay

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer