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Bears DE Montez Sweat suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy

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By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The league announced the punishment on Tuesday. Chicago visits Atlanta on Sunday and hosts New England on Oct. 22.

The loss of Sweat is a big blow for the Bears as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s 31-7 loss at Green Bay. He has two of the team’s 12 sacks through five games.

Fellow defensive lineman Shemar Turner replaced Sweat on Chicago’s roster. The 23-year-old Turner, a second-round selection in last year’s draft, opened the season on the physically unable to perform list while he continued his recovery from a torn ACL.

The 6-foot-6 Sweat was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft. He played for the team for four-plus seasons before he was traded to Chicago on Oct. 31, 2023.

Sweat has 23 1/2 sacks in 47 games with the Bears, including 10 last season. He has 59 sacks in 114 games overall.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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