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Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least 3 weeks after dislocating his right thumb

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By AP News
Vikings Buccaneers Football

Vikings Buccaneers Football

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TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks after dislocating his right thumb on Sunday in Tampa Bay’s loss to Minnesota.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will start next week against the Green Bay Packers.

Mayfield was injured when his throwing hand hit Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman on a desperation pass on fourth down that was intercepted late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss.

An MRI revealed Mayfield didn’t suffer ligament damage or a fracture. Still, he will be sidelined a few weeks.

Mayfield, who signed a $165 million, three-year extension before the season, hadn’t missed a start since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.

The Buccaneers (0-3) are off to their worst start since 2014.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

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