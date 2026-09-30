Baltimore-Dallas thriller in Brazil averages 29.9 million viewers on CBS, a record for NFL abroad

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore’s 34-31 victory over Dallas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, averaged 29.9 million viewers on CBS on Sunday, making it the most-watched NFL international game in history.

According to Nielsen, the audience peaked to more than 30 million during the late stages when Baltimore’s Tyler Loop made a 56-yard field goal on the last play. It also was the most-watched Week 3 game on CBS since 2014.

This year’s Week 1 game in Australia between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams averaged 18.5 million in the U.S. on Netflix. Last year’s Week 1 Friday night game in Brazil between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs also averaged 18.5 million on YouTube.

Sunday’s CBS doubleheader averaged 21.45 million, its most-watched September doubleheader since 2014.

The other six international games last year were on NFL Network and averaged 6.2 million.

There are seven more international games this season, including Sunday’s Indianapolis-Washington matchup in London. NFL Network will air five games, with the Nov. 15 New England-Detroit game in Munich, Germany, on Fox and the Mexico City contest between Minnesota and San Francisco on Nov. 22 airing on NBC.

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