Panthers in action against the Sharks following overtime victory

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Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Panthers -140, Sharks +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the San Jose Sharks after the Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 in overtime.

San Jose went 39-35-8 overall and 21-14-6 at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 54 power-play goals last season on 254 chances for a 21.3% success rate.

Florida went 40-38-4 overall and 17-23-1 on the road last season. The Panthers scored 52 power-play goals last season on 266 total chances (3.2 chances per game).

INJURIES: Sharks: Alex Barre-Boulet: out (undisclosed), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Adam Gaudette: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press