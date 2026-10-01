Jalen Hurts challenges underdog Eagles to find out who they are ahead of matchup with Rams

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts isn’t used to losing much with the Philadelphia Eagles — only 16 times since 2022 — and he certainly isn’t used to getting embarrassed.

Yet from Hurts on down, the Eagles know that’s exactly what happened in Chicago in a loss that essentially sent them into an existential crisis only three games into the season. Hurts said he left Chicago following a 27-7 loss with one question for an Eagles team that has not played to championship standards over its first three games.

“Who are we?” Hurts said.

Hurts was sacked twice and threw an interception against the Bears. The Eagles were limited to 62 yards of offense in the second half and 248 for the game. He also absorbed a late hit from linebacker D’Marco Jackson along the sideline.

Hurts’ performance was off. He knows the season is in his hands and it’s up to him to help the Eagles straighten it out against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I don’t really care how we look,” Hurts said. “I don’t care who we are. I want to be winners. I want to win, and that’s always going to take precedence over anything.”

Hurts challenged the Eagles with a question of identity.

The battered Rams are in a bigger hole than the Eagles and yet they are modest road favorites in Philadelphia.

Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Terrance Ferguson likely to be sidelined. The Rams should receive a boost by the return of No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua after he missed the last two games because of a hip and groin injury.

“It adds a great football player that’s a huge part of our offense,” coach Sean McVay said, “and it’s a big deal.”

The connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams flourished for the second straight game without Nacua. Adams caught seven passes for 137 yards despite being covered by arguably the NFL’s cornerback in Patrick Surtain II.

Can he keep up the stellar production if Nacua returns to the lineup?

“Well, it doesn’t mean that it’s not going to happen again,” Adams said. “We never know exactly how the plays are going to get called or if he plays or if he doesn’t play.”

Need to know

Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Philadelphia (2-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Rams by 3.

Against the spread: Rams 1-2; Eagles 0-3.

Last week: Rams lost to the Broncos 30-26; Eagles lost to the Bears 27-7.

Last meeting: Eagles beat the Rams 33-26 on Sept. 21, 2025.

Series record: Eagles lead 26-20-1.

Matchup to watch

Stafford has thrown four interceptions this season. That number could stay put against an Eagles defense that has yet to force a turnover. The Eagles did not have a sack against the Bears and third-string QB Case Keenum lit up the defense. The Eagles are 13th in NFL in yards allowed and 16th in points allowed. Philly’s defense seemingly caught a break in its first two games by playing Washington (27th in pass offense) and Tennessee (30th in pass offense) and could be exposed further against a prolific Rams offense. The Eagles have only three sacks this season.

Stats and stuff

— The Rams’ Quentin Lake and Trent McDuffie are leading the league in pass breakups with seven apiece.

— Adams has nine receptions of 15 yards or more this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

— Tight end Zach Ertz made his first catch for Philadelphia since 2021 and now needs nine catches to tie Harold Carmichael (589) for the most career receptions in Eagles history.

— Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is 4-0 lifetime against McVay.

— Jordan Davis blocked a field-goal attempt by the Rams’ Joshua Karty on the final play of the game and returned it 61 yards to the end zone in their last meeting. It was the Eagles’ second blocked kick in the fourth quarter of that game.

— Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion played for the Rams from 2015-2018. He was third on the quarterback depth chart in his rookie season behind Keenum (who just beat the Eagles) and Nick Foles (who won a Super Bowl for the Eagles).

— Stafford is 4-4 in eight career games against the Eagles with 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

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By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer