KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are benching longtime kicker Harrison Butker, who has more misses in the NFL than anyone else since the start of last season, and will turn to Justin Tucker to handle the duties in Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the change in kickers before practice Sunday.

“I feel for him,” Reid said of Butker, whose eighth missed field goal of this season proved costly in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. “He’s done so many great things here, but sometimes you just need to take a step back to move forward. I think this will allow him to be able to do that going forward.”

Reid did not indicate whether the change would be permanent, saying only: “We’ll see how it all goes.”

Reid had stuck with Butker through several crucial misses this season, including one in a loss to Denver. He finally made a change three days after Butker missed a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter in Buffalo, which would have given the Chiefs the lead with less than six minutes to go; the Bills’ Tyler Bass made two field goals in the fourth quarter, including the winner as time expired.

“You obviously want to do what you can to help the team, and I didn’t do that,” Butker said after the game. “I’m not happy with the result, and I’m not happy with the performance. Again, it’s the same miss, off to the right. I can’t explain it.”

Butker has become a polarizing figure over the years, not just among Chiefs fans but among fans across the NFL.

On the field, the 31-year-old with the strong right leg had been nearly automatic since he joined the Chiefs in 2017, making him one of the longest-tenured players on the team. While never a Pro Bowl pick, Butker helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowl rings before he began to have trouble last season — inconsistency that began in part because of some knee issues.

Off the field, Butker made what he called a “very intentional” foray into politics when he delivered a commencement address several years ago at Benedictine College in which he said, among other things, that most of the women receiving degrees were probably more excited about getting married and having children than beginning a professional career.

Butker later formed a political action committee for the 2024 election to encourage Christians to vote for “traditional values.”

Tucker is no stranger to controversy himself.

The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad last month after he served a 10-game suspension last season for violating the NFL personal conduct policy. The suspension came on the heels of a report by The Baltimore Banner in 2025 in which Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists at high-end spas, allegations that he called “unequivocally false.”

The Ravens released the five-time All-Pro kicker after the report, ending a 13-year tenure in Baltimore in which Tucker had been one of the league’s best kickers. He was voted to the Pro Bowl seven times and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl.

“Whatever Coach Reid’s decision … we’re going to be fully behind that,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Sunday. “That’s kind of where we go from there. And then as far as Harrison, I know how great he has been and the person that he is. And so, obviously, it’s a step back, but I think sometimes you take a step back, you can kind of move forward from that.”

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By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer