JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez scored three touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career, Trevor Lawrence added another score and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 37-20 on Sunday to create the longest winning streak in the series.

The Jaguars (8-3) scored on their first five possessions — rebounding from their worst offensive performance of the season — and won their sixth consecutive game against the Titans (1-10). The division rivals have played twice annually since 1995.

This year’s matchups spanned three weeks and were nearly part of history. Tennessee barely avoided becoming the first NFL team to give up 40 or more points in four consecutive games. Jacksonville settled for two short field goals late and stopped short of the 40-point mark.

The Jaguars, though, became the first NFL team to score at least 34 points in eight consecutive home games.

They found the end zone on their first four possessions and looked as though they might top 50 points. It was the first time they opened a game with four consecutive TDs since beating Baltimore 45-19 in 1998.

But injuries slowed down Jacksonville from there.

Already playing without leading receiver Parker Washington and top running back Bhayshul Tuten, the Jaguars lost starting left tackle Walker Little (right knee) in the third quarter and tight end Brenton Strange (concussion) in the fourth. They also lost backup swing tackle Wyatt Milum (concussion) in the first half.

Nonetheless, the Titans responded with one of the strangest fourth-down decisions of the season.

Coach Robert Saleh left his offense on the field for a fourth-and-1 play from the Tennessee 20-yard line with more than 10 minutes to play. The Titans trailed 31-20, had all three timeouts and had forced consecutive punts.

Cam Ward rolled left, essentially eliminating half the field, and threw incomplete to Xavier Restrepo. Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen batted the ball down, giving his team great field position. Jacksonville settled for a field goal and a 14-point lead.

Ward completed 27 of 36 passes for 253 yards, with a touchdown to Elic Ayomanor. Ward also ran for a score on Tennessee’s opening possession. Carnell Tate had eight receptions for 141 yards and Tony Pollard ran for 75 yards.

Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 258 yards. Rodriguez finished with 38 yards on the ground — and three 1-yard scores.

Key injuries

Titans: CB Alontae Taylor (neck) and G Chandler Zavala (hamstring) left with injuries and were later ruled out.

Jaguars: Adding to the team’s woes, CB Jarrian Jones (left knee) and backup S Kaevon Merriweather (foot) were ruled out in the second half.

Up next

Titans: Host Washington next Sunday.

Jaguars: Play at Chicago next Sunday.

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By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer