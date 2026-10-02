Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey misses practice because of foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey missed practice Thursday because of a foot injury.

McConkey was downgraded after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, putting his status to play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in doubt.

McConkey leads the Chargers with 12 receptions for 183 yards with one touchdown through three games despite missing time in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13 because of a rib injury. He had 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, and had reasserted himself this season as the top option in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert following a drop in production in 2025.

The Chargers are 0-3, having failed to score more than 16 points in any of their first three games.

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