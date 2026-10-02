Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov leaves against Sharks because of apparent knee injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left in the second period of the Panthers’ 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday night after his left knee appeared to buckle during a scrum with Sharks defender Darnell Nurse and forward Zack Ostapchuk along the boards.

Barkov immediately left the ice, throwing his glove on the ground as he headed into the tunnel.

After the game, Florida coach Paul Maurice did not specify the type injury Barkov suffered, but said the team would know the extent of the severity Friday.

“It’s not related to his injury last year at all,” Maurice said. “We’ll have a good idea by tomorrow afternoon.”

Barkov missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL and MCL during training camp. The 31-year-old Finn was playing his second game this season. ___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here