Chargers elevate TE Patrick Herbert and OLB Caleb Murphy for a road test at Seattle

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers elevated tight end Patrick Herbert and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

Herbert, the younger brother of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, was signed to the practice squad in September. He made his NFL debut last week in a loss at Buffalo.

He spent his rookie season and last offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played three seasons at Oregon, where he had 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games.

Murphy has appeared in 20 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Chargers and New England Patriots, totaling nine tackles (five solo). He has been a regular contributor on special teams, totaling 10 special teams tackles in his career.

He was elevated for last week’s game and made his season debut at Buffalo. Murphy was an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2023 when he signed with the Titans.

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