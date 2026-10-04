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Perry’s two rushing TDs help carry Western Carolina to upset win over Tennessee Tech 44-20

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By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Perry ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and Western Carolina pulled a surprise, topping Tennessee Tech 44-20 on Saturday night.

The Golden Eagles entered the game ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform poll.

The Catamounts (3-3, 1-1 Southern Conference) built a 17-0 advantage and never trailed. Jordan Martin-Durham plunged in from the 1 just before the end of the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. Lex Thomas then threw a 49-yard score to Jai Boyd early in the second.

Jax Leatherwood threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Nunez for the Golden Eagles first score.

After another Bryan McCollum field goal for Western Carolina, Tennessee Tech got within 20-14 when Leatherwood threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Eric Weatherly.

Carter Brown’s 50-yard field goal with five seconds left before halftime reduced Tennessee Tech’s deficit to 20-17 but it was as close as the Golden Eagles could get.

Nunez caught 13 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee Tech (4-1, 2-1).

Up next

Tennessee Tech: Hosts Furman on Saturday.

Western Carolina: Travel to face Mercer on Saturday.

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