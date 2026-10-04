Will Henderson III, Michael Petro help UTSA hold off Rice 16-14 in American Conference opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Will Henderson III had a touchdown run and Michael Petro kicked three field goals to help UTSA hold off Rice 16-14 on Saturday night in an American Conference opener for both teams.

Petro kicked 32- and 53-yard field goals on UTSA’s first two possessions for a 6-0 lead, but Jacurri Brown answered with a 38-yard touchdown run to put Rice up a point after one quarter.

Henderson had a 12-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Petro added a short field goal for a 16-7 advantage at halftime.

Rice had the only score of the second half, cutting the deficit to two points with 13:35 left to play on Brown’s 1-yard scoring run at the end of a 20-play, 88-yard drive. But the Owls punted and turned the ball over on downs, running only four plays on each of their final two possessions.

Owen McCown totaled 148 yards on 19-for-29 passing with one interception for the Roadrunners (4-1). Henderson finished with 90 yards on 18 rushes.

Brown had 96 yards on 17 carries and completed 6 of 14 passes for 88 yards for the Owls (1-4).

Up next

UTSA: Hosts South Florida on Thursday.

Rice: At East Carolina on Saturday.

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