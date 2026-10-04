Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leaves game against Rams with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after he left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Barkley was hurt on a 6-yard run in the first quarter and hobbled over to the Eagles sideline. Barkley grabbed his right hamstring, as trainers walked with him to the blue tent.

Barkley walked to the locker room after he was checked out. The Eagles ruled him out late in the second quarter and holding a 13-3 lead over the Rams.

Barkley had 174 yards rushing over the first three games.

Barkley’s absence was another setback to an Eagles team that played Sunday without six starters.

Offensive lineman Lane Johnson was a late scratch for personal reasons. The Eagles already had ruled out wide receiver DeVonta Smith with a hamstring injury and linebacker Zack Baun, who has a concussion and also missed practice this week.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, left guard Landon Dickerson and safety Marcus Epps also sat out with injuries.

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