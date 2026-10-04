Jordan Love throws 2 touchdown passes, Packers edge Buccaneers 17-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers overcame two fourth-quarter turnovers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14 on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels threw two picks that led to 10 points in his first career start filling in for Baker Mayfield, who missed a game for the first time in his three-plus seasons in Tampa Bay because of a dislocated thumb.

The Packers (2-2) wasted two opportunities to extend a three-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Buccaneers couldn’t capitalize.

Tykee Smith forced Kaleb Johnson to fumble inside the 5 with just over nine minutes left in the game. A’Shawn Robinson recovered at the 4 but the ensuing drive went nowhere.

The Buccaneers then had a first-and-15 at the Packers 26 when Jacob Parrish picked Love’s pass and gave Tampa Bay the ball at the 15 and a chance for a comeback win.

Instead, Daniels threw a short screen pass to Emeka Egbuka on third-and-16 and incomplete on fourth down from the Packers 47. Coach Todd Bowles passed up a 65-yard field-goal attempt by Chase McLaughlin, who made one from that distance last year.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 for the first time since 2014. Only the 1992 Chargers overcame an 0-4 start to make the playoffs.

Love tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden on fourth down to give the Packers a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Evan Williams made a sliding interception near the sideline to give Green Bay the ball at the 32. Love connected with Tucker Kraft for 10 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive going. Kraft also took a direct snap and sneaked for a first down on another fourth-and-1 at the Buccaneers 10.

The Packers turned an interception by Edgerrin Cooper in the final minute of the first half into a field goal. Cooper stepped in front of Daniels’ pass to Kameron Johnson, caught the ball falling to the ground, got up and returned it 18 yards to the Buccaneers 44. Trey Smack kicked a 58-yarder to give Green Bay a 10-7 lead.

Love’s 2-yard TD pass to Kraft on the opening drive of the third quarter extended the lead to 17-7.

Sean Tucker ran in from the 2 to tie it at 7. Daniels completed both of his passes for 27 yards combined on the drive and scrambled 9 yards before Tucker’s score.

Daniels connected with Kenneth Gainwell on a 10-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 17-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Depleted Packers

Cooper was carted off the field in the third quarter with an Achilles tendon injury. The Packers are still missing three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL suffered last December.

Love played behind an offensive line missing three starters: Zach Bako-Bewele, Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk. Laken Tomlinson became the fourth player to start at left guard. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler signed earlier in the week was inactive.

I

njuries

Packers: CB Brandon Cisse hurt his neck and was being evaluated for concussion. … LB Isaiah McDuffie replaced Cooper and briefly left with an eye injury. … RB Chris Brooks and DT Devonte Wyatt both left in the first half with ankle injuries. … Banks (toe, knee) and Monk (quadriceps) will return while Bako-Bewele (knee) is out for the season.

Buccaneers: Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin), CB Benjamin Morrison (quadriceps), TE Ko Kieft (elbow) were inactive. … S Antoine Winfield Jr. hurt his abdomen and a rib late in the fourth quarter. … LB SirVocea Dennis injured his ankle.

Up next

Packers: Host Chicago next Sunday.

Buccaneers: Visit Dallas on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer