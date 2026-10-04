The Broncos lose Patrick Surtain and Riley Moss to injuries against the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos lost both of their starting cornerbacks to injuries with Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss both ruled out after getting hurt in the first half Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Receiver Pat Bryant was also hurt and taken off the field on a cart with an apparent leg injury following a catch in the third quarter.

Surtain went down late in the first half with a noncontact injury to his right ankle and needed to be helped to the locker room. Surtain is a two-time All-Pro and won the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Moss hurt his ribs in the first half and was unable to return.

Bryant got hurt late in the third quarter after being tackled following a 30-yard gain. Teammate Courtland Sutton immediately called for the trainers and Bryant left on a cart.

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