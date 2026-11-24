What’s up with all these flipping football players?

Cam Skattebo flip-flopped less than a week after saying he was retiring his signature backflip in the wake of Lions star Aiden Hutchinson blowing out his right knee while celebrating a sack in Detroit’s win over New England in Munich.

Yet, when Skattebo delivered the game-clinching first down in the Giants’ 23-18 upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, he celebrated with — what else? — a backflip.

“Yeah, he couldn’t help himself, could he?” Giants coach John Harbaugh said through what appeared to be a forced smile. “Just couldn’t help himself.”

“When energy calls for it, it calls for it,” Skattebo explained. “My teammates, I do whatever I can to bring the energy for the team. I play this game with my heart and soul. So when that happens, it’s second nature, and it’s hard to hold back from.”

Closer to home, Hutchinson’s teammate, wide receiver Jameson Williams, flipped across the goal line Sunday, landing awkwardly but hopping up unscathed in the Lions’ 31-21 win over Tampa Bay.

Lions coach Dan Campbell had said last week he wanted his players to keep celebrating big plays even in light of Hutchinson’s season-ending torn ACL but allowed that maybe he’d ban backflips.

He said nothing about front flips, of course, and Williams capped his 57-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff by somersaulting the final yard into the end zone, which gave Detroit a 10-point lead early in the second half.

“The flip was like, an in-the-moment thing, I ain’t gonna lie,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to do. I just flipped, that was it.”

For his part, Hutchinson promised to keep his celebrations grounded once he returns from his ACL reconstruction next season.

“That’s the last time I go airborne,” Hutchinson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Week 11 was full of eyebrow-raisers and head-scratchers in addition to the flipping players. There was Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphries’ deactivation for dissing Baltimore and Parker Washington’s non-TD raising more questions about NFL catch rules.

What constitutes a catch seems to be a Catch-22

It seems what is and isn’t a catch is perpetually up for debate.

NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth said on-field officials made the correct call in ruling that Washington failed to complete a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter of Jacksonville’s loss to the Giants.

“It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds,” Butterworth told a pool reporter. “He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch.”

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, who was an official in the league for 15 years, disagreed with the decision.

“I still had the right foot down as he’s falling,” Steratore said on the broadcast. “I see the ball move a little bit, but I did not think he lost possession of the football.”

Said Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: “It looked like he had two feet down, but it was close. You can’t leave in the refs’ hands. I think it’s a tough call for them.”

A cornerback’s costly criticism of his city

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t around to try to help the Ravens snap their long losing streak. He was sent home from the team’s facility Thursday and deactivated for the game against Carolina on Sunday after mentioning “criminals” on a podcast while discussing things Baltimore is best at making.

Humphrey apologized for the comments last week, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was “not enough.” He invited Humphrey to sit down with him and some Baltimore citizens “who have reentered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made.”

Among the heavy backlash Humphrey received on social media was Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony’s lengthy statement on Instagram Friday in which he criticized Humphrey for his disparaging remark and challenged him to do more for the city he represents.

Anthony, who grew up in West Baltimore, urged Humphrey to accept the mayor’s invitation and offered to accompany him.

“The Mayor opened a door. Walk through it,” Anthony wrote. “And when you do, call me. I’ll meet you there.”

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AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno and Noah Trister contributed to this report.

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Behind the Call analyzes decisions week-to-week in the NFL whether consequential, controversial or just plain curious.

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By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer