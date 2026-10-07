Cal made offensive coordinator switch at halftime last week

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California changed offensive coordinators at halftime of the Golden Bears’ loss to UNLV last week.

Coach Tosh Lupoi confirmed on Tuesday that he stripped offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville of play-calling duties and promoted passing game coordinator Pat McCann to the role during the team’s 39-31 loss to the Rebels.

“I just changed it up,” Lupoi said. “I thought it was time, We kind of sputtered a bit again.”

Cal (2-3) has gotten off to a rough start in Lupoi’s first season with the offense struggling outside of one game against FCS-level Wagner. Somerville was hired as coordinator despite having no experience in the role. He had been assistant quarterbacks coach and a passing game specialist for Tampa Bay in the NFL.

The Bears had averaged 18.3 points per game and 4.4 yards per play in three games against FBS opponents before the game against UNLV. They scored just seven points in the first half against the Rebels before getting 24 in the second half after the change.

General manager Ron Rivera said Lupoi’s decision showed he’s aggressive in seeking solutions.

“If you continue to do the same thing, isn’t that insanity?” Rivera said. “If you keep getting the same results. … Our initial play-caller is a young play-caller, a guy who’s got a lot to learn still. Very good football coach, understands the game, but has got some things to learn.”

McCann had previously been an offensive coordinator for two seasons at Fresno State.

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele left the game with a concussion and his status for this week’s game against Virginia Tech is in question. Lupoi said Sagapolutele was at practice Tuesday but didn’t take part in the contact portion.

Jackson Brousseau went 19 for 32 for 200 yards and two touchdowns in relief and would start if Sagapolutele can’t play.

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