Patrick Surtain II, Pat Bryant ankle injuries less serious than feared, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Surtain II and Pat Bryant’s injuries are less serious than first feared when the players each sprained an ankle during Denver’s 24-14 loss at San Francisco, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t addressed the status of either player or the extent of their injuries.

Either or both could end up on short-term injured reserve, but the Broncos haven’t made any moves yet with the players who got hurt last weekend.

Coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss the severity of the injuries, saying he’ll give more information Wednesday when the team releases its first practice report ahead of Sunday’s trip to Los Angeles to face the winless Chargers (0-4).

Both Surtain and Bryant, a rising second-year receiver who shined throughout training camp and over the first month of the regular season, appeared to suffer serious injuries against the 49ers.

Surtain, a two-time All-Pro and the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, went down late in the first half with a noncontact injury to his right ankle and needed to be helped to the locker room.

Denver’s other starting cornerback, Riley Moss, injured his ribs in the first half and also wasn’t able to return, forcing the Broncos (2-2) to use Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron as the outside cornerbacks.

After holding Brock Purdy to 89 yards passing and three points in the first half, Denver allowed him to throw for 129 yards and two TDs in the second half.

Bryant was taken off the field on a cart with a right ankle injury after a 30-yard catch in the third quarter. He finished with three catches for 47 yards but was sorely missed when the Broncos’ fourth-quarter rally fell short.

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By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer