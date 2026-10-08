Sean Payton reclaims Broncos play-calling duties in a bid to jolt a sputtering offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton is taking back play-calling duties from his new offensive coordinator in a bid to jolt the Denver Broncos’ sputtering offense.

Payton said after Thursday’s practice that the decision was even tougher than the one he made to give up his play-calling duties to coordinator Davis Webb in the first place.

Payton insisted that despite this demotion, Webb, who went straight from being a backup QB for the New York Giants to serving as Bo Nix’s position coach in 2023, is still on the fast track to becoming an NFL head coach.

“I’ve done this long enough to know when I have a future head coach and he’s going to be one,” Payton said, noting that he went through something similar when Jim Fassel relieved him of his play-calling duties with the Giants in 2002.

The Broncos (2-2) have been plagued by poor starts, scoring just 13 first-half points through the season’s first month. Nix hasn’t been playing well and the run-pass balance has been out of whack.

Davis is the one who paid for it.

“Look, as the head coach, no different than evaluating your right tackle, your slot receiver, your running backs, you know, something to change it up, but ultimately, it’s the group,” Payton said. “So, when I met with the offense, it’s about buttoning up all the little things that keep you from sustaining drives.”

Davis will still contribute to the game plan and he’ll be on the field with Payton on Sunday when the Broncos visit the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-4). Payton will be the one in Nix’s ear now, just like he was in the quarterback’s first two seasons.

Davis, who was scheduled to meet with the media Thursday, was pushed back to Friday along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s podium appearance.

Payton said he met with Davis and then the offense Monday to inform them of the switch.

Davis got off to a bad start in the season opener when the Broncos ran just five times and threw 19 passes in the first half of a 31-10 loss at Kansas City. Denver overcame back-to-back double-digit deficits to beat the Jaguars and Rams at home but then managed just three points through three quarters at San Francisco on Sunday.

When he first gave up play-calling duties, Payton mentioned that, at 62, he had slowed down a tick and the younger Davis was better suited to get the calls into the quarterback quickly so Nix would have more time at the line of scrimmage to survey the defense and adjust accordingly.

Payton said at the time there weren’t many good 62-year-old play-callers but on Thursday he insisted, “I think I’m still one of them.”

“I honestly felt it was going to help us,” Payton said. “I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think that’s how unique I think (Davis) is. … I honestly thought standing back as a head coach would help us.”

Payton insisted he’ll get the calls in quickly: “It’ll be fast, it’ll be fast. Yeah, and part of it is just having that balance of proper sleep and all those things, but the mechanics will be quick.”

Payton said this move wasn’t made to light a fire under Nix, who hasn’t been the same dual-threat quarterback he was last year before breaking his right ankle in the playoffs.

Asked if there’s any chance Davis could resume play-calling later in the season, Payton said, “We’re focused on this week. So, look, if I’m not worth a hoot then it’s always what’s best for the team.”

Nix’s reaction to the change was just like everyone else’s, Payton said.

“Everyone’s a little disappointed because you feel like you let one of your teammates down,” Payton said. “… But I’m going to go back to what I said earlier relative to (Webb’s) talent, and it’s rare, he’s gifted. So, it’s all ahead of him.”

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By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer