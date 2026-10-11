Burrow throws 4 TDs, Battle has pair of interceptions as Bengals beat Dolphins 31-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes, safety Jordan Battle had a pair of interceptions and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase, had been questionable after suffering a concussion last week against Jacksonville, caught six passes for 77 yards, including a highlight-reel, one-handed 45-yard touchdown catch that made it 28-10.

Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 190 yards and also threw touchdowns to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson and running back Samaje Perine. The Bengals quarterback took advantage of the Dolphins’ young secondary, completing passes to nine different receivers.

Battle picked off Malik Willis on back-to-back drives in the second quarter. The veteran had a big game after saying this week he had a tell on how Willis throws the football — pointing out the Dolphins quarterback apparently taps the ball before he throws.

The Dolphins (0-5) pulled within 7 with 45 seconds left on a Willis’ 1-yard touchdown run, set up by a 23-yard catch by rookie Kevin Coleman Jr., who also caught a touchdown earlier in the fourth. Riley Patterson clanked the extra-point attempt off the left upright, and the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to end it and snap the Cincinnati’s two-game skid.

Willis had just five completions in the first half and finished 15 of 27 with 137 yards passing. The Dolphins offseason free-agent pickup was late on throws and missed several open receivers in addition to the pair of interceptions and a lost fumble.

The Dolphins moved the ball inside the Cincinnati 1 on a 26-yard rush by rookie Chris Bell and runs by Ollie Gordon late in the third. But Willis took an 8-yard sack, then forced a pass to tight end Greg Dulcich that fell incomplete, and Miami settled for Patterson’s 29-yard field goal to make it 21-10.

Cincinnati (3-2) led 21-7 at the half, mostly by capitalizing on numerous Dolphins blunders. Miami gave up an 81-yard return to Dohnte Meyers on the opening kickoff. That set up Gesicki’s 4-yard TD catch three plays later, and the former Dolphin celebrated by Griddy-ing near the end zone.

The Dolphins responded with an 11-play, 60-yard drive that featured no completed passes — Willis was 0-for-2 — but 51 yards rushing. Ollie Gordon capped it with a 1-yard rush.

Gordon began the season as Miami’s third-string running back, but has seemingly moved up the depth chart past backup Jaylen Wright in the absence of De’Von Achane, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. Gordon finished with 18 rushes for 88 yards.

Injuries

Bengals: Linebacker Swayze Bozeman, who entered questionable with a groin injury, left in the third with a right foreman injury and did not return.

Dolphins: LB Jordyn Brooks injured his right foot in the second quarter but returned in the third. … Right guard Jonah Savaiinaea left in the second with an ankle injury and did not return … CB JuJu Brents was evaluated and cleared of a concussion in the second, but did not return because of a stinger.

Up next

Both teams are on a bye in Week 6.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer