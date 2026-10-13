Rams cut K Harrison Mevis after 2 misses vs Bills, sign ex-Saints K Blake Grupe, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have cut kicker Harrison Mevis one day after he missed two field-goal attempts in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, a person with knowledge of the decision said.

The Rams are also signing former New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Rams’ special teams shakeup hadn’t yet been publicly announced.

Mevis missed an early 50-yard field-goal attempt against the Bills, and his 48-yard attempt in overtime was blocked by Greg Rousseau. His four missed field-goal attempts through five games are the most in the NFL this season.

Head coach Sean McVay said afterward that the Rams’ placekicking unit “cost us the game tonight.” The Rams (2-3) have been plagued by poor special teams play since the start of last season, and McVay vowed to make a thorough review of everything in that area of the game.

The Rams signed Mevis midway through last season to replace Joshua Karty, and the bulky newcomer dubbed “The Thiccer Kicker” made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts in his first NFL season before going 6 for 6 in the playoffs. His only miss was costly, however, coming in a one-point overtime loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle.

Mevis is just 5 for 9 on field goals this season, although he has yet to miss an extra-point attempt in his career.

Grupe is a four-year NFL veteran who spent his first 2 1/2 seasons as the New Orleans Saints’ kicker before getting released last November during a rough season. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and finished strong, making all 11 of his field-goal attempts.

Grupe lost a training camp competition in Indianapolis to Spencer Shrader this summer.

Grupe will be the Rams’ fifth kicker in four seasons since the departure of Matt Gay, the kicker for their Super Bowl-winning team in the 2021 season.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer