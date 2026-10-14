Seahawks and Broncos dealing with top defenses and shaky QB play as they kick off Week 6

DENVER (AP) — Two dominant defenses doing all the heavy lifting. Two struggling quarterbacks trying everything to recapture last year’s magic.

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos kick off Week 6 on Thursday night in the cold at Empower Field with both teams trying to avoid a third loss, which would match last year’s total for a full season.

These teams appeared headed toward a Super Bowl collision eight months ago before Bo Nix broke his right ankle in the playoffs and Jarrett Stidham cratered in a 10-7 loss to New England in the AFC championship.

Seattle manhandled the Patriots in the Super Bowl for the franchise’s second championship, but the MVP of that game, Kenneth Walker III, left for Kansas City in free agency and the Seahawks haven’t been the same.

Sam Darnold has thrown five interceptions in three games this season, including two Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers turned into quick touchdowns on their way to a win in Seattle.

“Just got to continue to trust myself, trust my feet, trust what I’m seeing, which I’m doing. But, yeah, just got to be better taking care of the football,” Darnold said.

Nix has regressed this season. His recent comments paint a picture of a gun-shy quarterback hesitant to throw the ball downfield. Although his protection has been spotty at times, he keeps bailing on clean pockets and is reluctant to tuck the ball and run it himself, negating his dual-threat traits.

When talking about his uneven play, Nix goes back and forth between offering assurances of improvement and denying there’s any problem at all.

“Playing good and playing bad, it’s a narrative and I think it’s honestly kind of something we make up,” Nix said. “I don’t think necessarily I’m playing any different than what I’m normally playing.”

Stats say otherwise.

His passer rating, completion percentage and yards per pass attempt are all down from last year and he threw for just 123 yards in Denver’s 23-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend.

“He gets a lot of flak for just being the starting quarterback,’’ Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “We all have certain things that come with our job description and for him, he has a lot of weight on his shoulder. … Everyone has his back. We all know that for us to have success, we need him to be able to have that success. And we’re going to always have his back, no matter what, good, bad or indifferent.”

Need to know

Seattle (3-2) at Denver (3-2).

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video.

Latest odds: Seahawks by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Seattle 1-2-2, Denver 3-2.

Last week: Seahawks lost to San Francisco 49ers 32-29; Broncos beat Chargers 23-17.

Last meeting: Seahawks beat Broncos 26-20 on Sept. 8, 2024, at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Series record: Broncos lead, 35-23.

Matchup to watch

Nix vs. a Seahawks defense that is ranked first in the NFL in yards per play, interceptions and takeaways and net yards and passing yards per game. Broncos coach Sean Payton is calling the plays again after he demoted OC Davis Webb a week ago, but Nix has still been in his own head a lot no matter who’s in his ear. Payton, on whether resuming the play calling was akin to getting back on a bike: “I wish it was like riding a bike because my memories of riding bikes were always carefree, relaxing,” he said with a laugh.

Stats and stuff

— Broncos pass-rusher Nik Bonitto leads the league with seven multi-sack games since the start of last season.

— The Broncos have recorded multiple sacks in 19 consecutive home games. That’s the longest such streak in team history and the longest current streak in the NFL.

— Since the start of 2024, the Seahawks have the highest road winning percentage (.842, 16-3) in the NFL and the Broncos have the second-highest home winning percentage, also at .842 with a 16-3 record.

— Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 583 receiving yards and seven TD catches.

— Nix has 13 career game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, tied with Justin Herbert and Matt Ryan for the second-most by a player in his first three seasons since 1970. Only Dak Prescott (14) had more.

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With contributions from AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer