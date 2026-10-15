A harsh wake-up call for the Raiders’ young secondary with Josh Allen up next

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders ‘ young secondary calmed a lot of nerves in the first four games, making plays and showing maybe it won’t be an area of concern this season.

Then New England quarterback Drake Maye lit up the defensive backs Sunday in a 45-17 victory over Las Vegas.

And up next? Buffalo’s Josh Allen this Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford the following weekend — the two most recent NFL MVPs.

“Obviously, we have a great challenge ahead this week, but that’s the kind of thing we embrace,” Raiders cornerback Darien Porter said. “That’s kind of why you play football, is to compete against the best.”

Porter was one of the few bright spots against the Patriots. Coach Klint Kubiak praised him for losing his job and then playing his way back onto the field in breaking up two Patriots passes, recovering a fumble and making seven tackles.

Whether Porter or Hezekiah Masses starts against the Bills remains to be seen, and Kubiak didn’t tip his hand. Masses, drafted in the fifth round this year, got off to a strong start this season, intercepting two passes in Week 2 at the Los Angeles Chargers and another one the following week at New Orleans.

But after the past two weeks, Masses is rated 88th of 104 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. While such ups and downs aren’t unexpected for a late-round rookie, Masses now will try to return to his earlier form.

“Oh, 100% I can get back to it,” Masses said. “I had some bad games. That would come with it. I’m just learning as I go, and I know the type of player I am.”

And maybe so can the Raiders’ secondary regain its early form where seven-year pro Jeremy Chinn and six-year veteran Eric Stokes are considered the old men of the defensive backfield populated with first- and second-year players.

Even with such inexperience, the Raiders through the first four weeks were tied for fourth in interceptions with four and eighth in average passing yards allowed with 202.8 per game.

Then came the game against the Patriots, and Maye did pretty much whatever he pleased in completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns.

“You learn from it and now it’s the past,” Porter said. “Now it’s just time to move forward to the next opportunity.”

That next opportunity is against Allen, the consensus favorite to win his second MVP in three years.

He is the definition of a dual threat, the 6-foot-5, 237-pounder coming off a Monday night victory over the Rams in which Allen passed for 210 yards and rushed for 121.

Defensive backs are forced to cover longer because of Allen’s ability to use his feet, also mindful they might have to tackle him if he takes off and reaches the defense’s second level.

“He’s an elite athlete, elite thrower, great instincts to know when to run,” Kubiak said. “Definitely between (running back James) Cook and their quarterback, those are two guys that can really hurt you with their legs.”

Cook has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past four weeks, but Allen is the one who drives the Bills’ offense and seemingly wins games by himself when big plays are required late.

The Raiders’ secondary will have to play much better than it did at New England to have any chance to effectively defend Allen.

“He can run,” Masses said. “He can make great throws, so he’s accurate. He can do it all, so we’ve got to be on our toes.”

Injury updates

Defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and wide receiver Jalen Nailor remained in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday. Kubiak said he hoped Nailor, who was in the protocol last week and did not play, back at practice Thursday.

No decision has been made on whether wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., who has not played this season because of a hamstring injury, will he activated off injured reserve. The Raiders have two weeks before taking that step, putting him on season-ending IR or releasing or trading him.”

“He’s got to prove to us he’s ready to go play in the NFL game, that his conditioning is there,” Kubiak said. “He didn’t have a lot of training camp. He’s coming back from a lot of time off, but he’s worked really hard and he’s put himself in position last week to prove to us this week and maybe next week that he’s ready to go.”

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer