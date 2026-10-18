Tyler Shough and Saints score 34 consecutive points, hold on to beat Giants 34-27 and end skid

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw touchdown passes to Bryce Lance, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave and ran for a score, Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble on a kick return and the New Orleans Saints scored 34 consecutive points, holding on to defeat the New York Giants 34-27 on Sunday and end their three game-losing streak.

The Saints (2-4) trailed 10-0 with 90 seconds left in the first half. After Daniel Carlson got them on the board with a 58-yard field goal, Stalbird’s big hit that dislodged the ball and Oscar Delp’s recovery of Charlie Jones’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff changed the momentum.

Lance’s first NFL TD catch six games into his rookie season and Carlson’s extra point tied it with 1 second remaining before halftime. Kamara evading a tackle by Jason Pinnock — who started in place of injured safety Tyler Nubin — and getting into the end zone put New Orleans ahead less than three minutes into the third quarter.

Fans streamed to the exits after Jameis Winston threw his second interception of the afternoon early in the fourth, and the stands were half-empty by the time J.J. McCarthy led multiple scoring drives and fell just short of an improbable comeback. McCarthy’s throw to the end zone on fourth-and-1 in the final minute fell incomplete, sending the Saints to France on a winning note.

Shough, who has been playing through an injury to his left, nonthrowing hand, was 16 of 30 for 144 yards and rushed for 32, just slightly less than the 34 yards New York’s running backs combined for.

With Cam Skattebo apparently benched after losing a fumble in overtime last week at Washington that contributed to the game ending in a tie — he did not get a single carry — the Giants (3-2-1) struggled to get much going offensively until it was too late. Winston was 14 of 26 for 152 yards, while McCarthy threw for 243 yards in just over 11 minutes.

Winston’s picks, Jones’ fumble, several missed tackles, ill-timed penalties and the attrition of missing key players in the secondary contributed to New York’s first loss since Week 2 at the Los Angeles Rams.

Injuries

Saints: Right guard Cesar Ruiz left late in the first half with a knee injury. …. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry departed because of an illness.

Giants: Cornerback Greg Newsome was concussed in the third quarter. … Wide receiver Darnell Mooney left with a neck injury. … Left tackle Andrew Thomas was evaluated for a concussion.

Up next

Saints: Play the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday in Paris.

Giants: Visit the Houston Texans next Sunday before their bye week.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer