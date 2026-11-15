Air Force visits Pacific after Pitt’s 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (3-1) at Pacific Tigers (2-1)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 190.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Air Force after Jaion Pitt scored 20 points in Pacific’s 62-59 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

Pacific finished 18-15 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Air Force finished 0-13 in MWC action and 0-12 on the road last season. The Falcons gave up 79.9 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press