Rams kicker Blake Grupe injures knee vs. Cardinals in first game with new team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe injured a knee in his first game with his new team Sunday while making a tackle on special teams against the Arizona Cardinals.

Grupe was hurt after bringing down Devin Duvernay on a 40-yard kickoff return near midfield just over five minutes into the game.

The Rams announced Grupe is doubtful to return to the game. Grupe went straight back to the locker room following an evaluation in the blue medical tent.

Grupe had made a 44-yard field goal to put the Rams up 3-0 with 9:41 left into the first quarter.

Los Angeles signed him off the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday to replace Harrison Mevis, who had a potential winning field goal blocked and missed another in the Rams’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Mevis was 5 of 9 on field goals this season, having made just three of seven attempts from 40 yards or longer.

Punter Ethan Evans worked out on the sideline practicing kicks following Grupe’s injury.

Grupe is the Rams’ fifth kicker in their past 57 games. He made all 11 of his field goals in a five-game stint with the Indianapolis Colts last season, having started his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press