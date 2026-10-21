NFL suspends 2nd Bills player for spitting, Sam Franklin denies the allegation and plans appeal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin became the team’s second player to be suspended by the NFL for one game without pay for spitting at a Raiders opponent during a game last weekend, the league announced Wednesday.

Franklin denied the allegation in a message posted on his Instagram account, saying he’s “not a dirty player.”

He said he was defending himself without resorting to spitting at anyone. His social media post included a video showing Las Vegas offensive lineman Delmar Glaze appearing to strike Franklin in a sensitive area below the waist during the Raiders’ successful extra-point attempt in Buffalo’s 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Franklin intends to appeal the suspension, a person with knowledge of discussions about the punishment told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private.

Without providing details or video evidence, the NFL said it disciplined Franklin for violating its sportsmanship rules after determining he spit at an opponent following the extra-point attempt with 1:32 remaining.

Franklin is a special teams ace and joins Bills starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in getting a one-game suspension for spitting in the direction of Raiders players.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected for his action during the second quarter, which was captured by TV cameras and replayed during the broadcast. Following the game, Gardner-Johnson apologized to his teammates. He also told reporters, “I’ll take my consequences,” while adding that he has to be better at controlling his emotions.

With Buffalo (5-1) entering its bye weekend off, the suspensions will begin on Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 2, a day after the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens. Franklin has the right to appeal the suspension, and he was not initially penalized following the play.

A video posted on social media by an NFL Network reporter shows a scuffle occurring following the successful PAT, with Glaze blocking Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht while at the same time pulling Franklin’s undershirt. Franklin responded by shoving Glaze from the side. Glaze then turned to Franklin and appeared to shove the Bills player’s helmet.

It’s not clear whether Franklin spit at anyone. And the 14-second clip the player posted did not show the scuffle that followed.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, appeals will be heard by one of four people — former players Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson and James Thrash, or former coach Ron Rivera — who were jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

With the team off, coach Joe Brady was not immediately made available to reporters for comment.

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By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer