Harbaugh says 0-6 Chargers considering everything during the bye week

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — As the winless Los Angeles Chargers put themselves under a microscope during their bye week, almost no one is immune.

“0-6 does not give the privilege to rule out anything,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Except maybe the defense.

While new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has been blamed for much of quarterback Justin Herbert’s decline, the defense has been a bright spot under new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

The unit is tied for third in the NFL with 10 takeaways in Week 7. They’ve struggled against the run at times, allowing an average of 123.8 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to rank 25th.

“He’s doing a great job, the defense is doing a great job, and we’re going to ask them to do more,” Harbaugh said.

At the same time, the offensive struggles have overshadowed just about everything.

Herbert has completed 59.4% of his passes, well off his career mark of 66.1%. He has five TDs, 10 turnovers (including a league-worst eight interceptions, with at least one in every game) and been sacked 21 times — second most in the league — including nine times in the last two games.

“There are definitely times when he was trying to make a play, and too many times this season, there’s been that desperation time,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what I’d attribute that to. Doing anything and everything he can.”

Herbert is getting pressured constantly, the result of an injury-plagued offensive line that also struggled to stay healthy last year.

Tackle Joe Alt (neck), safety Derwin James (hamstring) and wide receiver Tre’ Harris (hamstring) are among the players the Bolts hope to have back for Week 8.

The Chargers have been forced to protect Herbert with four rookies at times due to the O-line injuries. He has been under pressure on a league-high 99 dropbacks so far.

Among the changes the Bolts are considering is simplifying their playbook in an effort to improve performance.

“Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand it,” Harbaugh said.

Los Angeles’ skid stretches back eight games, with defeats against Houston and Denver in its final two regular-season games in 2025 in addition to a loss in its AFC wild-card game to New England.

“The only thing you really can do is fix the mistakes and go out there and try to get a dub,” safety Tony Jefferson said. “Until they say we’re dead, we’re alive, so we’re just going to keep fighting. Nobody is going to lay down or quit.”

Easing back into it

The Chargers face AFC opponents in four of their next five games. Their first two opponents coming off their bye are a couple of 2-4 teams: the Rams and Houston.

They’ll be the visiting team at SoFi Stadium when they play Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Nov. 1, followed by the Texans on Nov. 8.

After that, the Bolts’ next nine opponents are a combined 29-23 entering Week 8.

The toughest stretch comes near the end of the season when the 6-0 49ers and 5-0 Chiefs await. The Chargers lost to San Francisco 41-17 in the preseason without their starters and were beaten 22-6 by Kansas City in Week 6.

“We still got time to stack a few wins,” wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith said. “Get on the same page, make plays and we can win.”

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer