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Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders unionize after years of fighting for higher pay

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By AP News
Ravens Cowboys Football

Ravens Cowboys Football

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DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are unionizing.

The NFL franchise has agreed to recognize the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association as the collective bargaining representative for one of the most famous cheer squads in professional sports, both sides said in a joint statement Friday, which follows years of the cheerleaders fighting for pay increases.

“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are an esteemed part of the Cowboys organization, deeply respected for the talent and dedication they exhibit,” the statement said. “They remain one of the most sought-after opportunities for talented dancers worldwide.”

During the second season of the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders,” which aired last year, one of the cheerleaders said that the members were getting a 400% boost in pay. In 2019, the Cowboys settled a lawsuit with a former cheerleader that led to the squad doubling the per-game pay, from $200 to $400. So the raise announced in 2025 was four times that.

A contact for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association could not immediately be found on Friday.

The Cowboys have been the most valuable pro sports team in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press

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