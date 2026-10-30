Panthers play the Jets after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal performance

Winnipeg Jets (4-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (7-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Panthers -231, Jets +184; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Florida has gone 2-1-0 at home and 7-4-2 overall. The Panthers lead league play with 73 total penalties (averaging 5.6 per game).

Winnipeg is 2-1-2 in road games and 4-6-3 overall. The Jets have a 3-3-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Panthers won 5-1 in the last meeting. Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has one goal and 14 assists for the Panthers. Brady Tkachuk has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has two goals and nine assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Jets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: out (leg), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

Jets: Garrett Brown: out (lower-body), Nick Bjugstad: out (pectoral), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed), Josh Morrissey: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press