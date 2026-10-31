Other women contacted police about previous incidents with Packers’ Josh Jacobs after his arrest

As police investigated whether to file charges against Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs following a May altercation with his then-girlfriend, multiple other women contacted them to detail their own allegations against him.

Those accounts were included in evidence regarding Jacobs’ battery case that the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department released Friday night in response to a public records request. Green Bay TV station NBC 26 first reported the records release.

Jacobs pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property. Jacobs was arrested May 26, three days after an incident in which a woman said he threw her to the ground.

According to the records that were released Friday night, one woman contacted police after Jacobs’ arrest to say she had experience a similar incident with him around 2023. She later would say the incident actually occurred on Jan. 5, 2022.

The woman said she had communicated with Jacobs for about six months before spending about 11 hours at his home. The woman said that after she told Jacobs she hadn’t come there for sex, he became angry, slapped her across the face and told her not to disrespect him.

She said he took her phone and threw it into a swimming pool when she attempted to leave, and that he grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her to the floor and said that “I should kill you right now.” She said Jacobs also spit on her.

The woman said that she hadn’t previously reported the incident to law enforcement because she remained friends with Jacobs afterward and was concerned her allegations wouldn’t be believed. The woman said she contacted police this time because she believed it showed a pattern of behavior similar to the allegations in the May case.

Another woman told police she had sex with Jacobs in April 2021. The woman said that his condom broke, so she told Jacobs to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases because they both had been involved with other people.

The woman said Jacobs later removed her from the residence, grabbed her by the arms and bicep area, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings out. She told police that she sustained bruises to her arms and swelling in her rib area.

Hobart/Lawrence police said they obtained records from that incident indicating officers observed “no visible signs of injury, bruising or damage consistent with a physical altercation.”

Another woman said she met Jacobs through social media and that he flew her to a residence in May 2022. She described an altercation in which Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took her phone after it fell to the floor.

The woman said she got bruises on her arm and scratches to her chest and neck. She said she didn’t report the incident to police because she wasn’t a U.S. citizen at the time and that Jacobs told her she could be deported.

The records released Friday also offered more details of the May 23 incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest. According to the criminal complaint released in August, the woman told them that Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground as she was trying to exit a garage door, causing her to hit her head. Police said Jacobs also took her phone from her while she was on the ground.

The records released Friday noted the woman said that while they were still in the home, Jacobs lunged at her, pinned her on the bed with his body weight on her chest, and that he put his hand on her mouth and nose, so that she felt she couldn’t breathe.

She also indicated that she believed she lost consciousness for a brief time when the confrontation moved to the garage.

Jacobs has played two games with the Packers since being removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, which had prevented him from playing or practicing with the team. The NFL placed him on that list in August after charges were filed against him, and that caused Jacobs to miss the Packers’ first six games of the season.

The NFL is still investigating Jacobs over the incident that led to his May arrest, so the league still could hand out more discipline to the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer