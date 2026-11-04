Lions linebacker Jack Campbell says he has full movement in lower body after suffering neck injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell said he has full movement in his lower body and is “continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” in his first comments since he was carted off the field on a backboard during a game against Minnesota.

“I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic,” Campbell said Wednesday in a statement released by the team. “I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

Campbell suffered a neck injury early in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He was alert when he was taken to the hospital, where he has been recovering since his injury.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said it was powerful that Jack Campbell updated his improving condition himself, shortly before the team’s previously scheduled news conferences with coaches and players.

“That’s good news. That’s positive news,” Dan Campbell said. “We’re all thankful for that.”

Jack Campbell was face down on the turf and not moving after hitting Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto the cart to a round of applause.

“I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field,” Jack Campbell said. “I know those were difficult moments, and I’m incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I’ll never forget.”

The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with the 18th overall pick in 2023. Last season, he was an All-Pro selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Jack Campbell’s condition has been closely followed since Sunday, a fact that he has felt.

“My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days,” he said. “It means more to us than words can express.”

The Lions (5-2) play at Miami (1-6) on Sunday.

“The best thing we can do is play the way he would want us to play and honor him that way,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said.

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By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer