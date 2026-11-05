Rams CB Jaylen Watson is out for season after shoulder surgery. Myles Garrett returns to practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams starting cornerback Jaylen Watson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured shoulder, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

On the same day superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson returned to practice from lengthy injury absences, the Rams learned they’ll be without one of their top offseason additions until next year.

Los Angeles (4-4) acquired Watson and Trent McDuffie to be its starting cornerbacks last March, and both former Kansas City Chiefs have been outstanding when healthy.

But Watson missed a game earlier this season after dislocating his shoulder, and the two-time Super Bowl champion hurt that shoulder again in the Rams’ 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

“That’s a big blow, a bummer for him,” McVay said. “He’s been such a stud for us. He wanted to be able to play through it, but just kind of understanding the totality of it all, it was recommended for him to get that surgery, and he’ll be on IR. He’s been awesome, and whenever he gets back next year, we’ll be better. He’s been everything and that much more that we’d hoped.”

Watson has 24 tackles, and interception and nine passes defensed in his seven games with the Rams, who signed him to a three-year, $51 million deal as a free agent from Kansas City.

McDuffie has also missed two games with a hamstring injury, and he didn’t practice Wednesday after injuring his back against the Chargers. McDuffie expressed cautious confidence Monday that he wouldn’t be forced to miss a game with his latest injury.

Safety Kam Curl also missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury, leaving the Rams without three starting defensive backs as they began preparations for their trip to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Josh Wallace and former Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes are expected to replace Watson on the Rams’ defense.

But Garrett was in practice with his teammates for the first time since his zero-tackle Rams debut in Australia nearly two months ago. The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year had knee surgery and missed seven games.

Garrett took the field at the Rams’ training complex moments before the start of Wednesday’s practice with no bulky brace on his left knee. He went through warmups and individual drills in the portion of the workout open to the media, and he was scheduled to take about half of the practice reps to see how his body responds.

“It’s great, because I saw how hard he was working through the season and the offseason,” fellow pass rusher Byron Young said. “Having him back out there and finally getting to play with him, hopefully this Sunday, however he feels, I’m ready to be right with him. I can’t wait.”

Young said Garrett looked like his old self, including the fast-twitch explosiveness that has made him one of the greatest pass rushers of this era.

“We were doing the get-offs, and I said, ‘Boy, I missed that,’” Young said. “The way he attacks the ball and everything, it’s a blessing to see that. It’s like art.”

McVay isn’t certain whether Garrett will be ready to play at Washington, saying the Rams will make that decision later in the week. If Garrett is ready he will finally get to play alongside Aaron Donald, who was tempted out of retirement by the prospect of playing alongside Garrett.

“It’s exciting,” McVay said. “It’s great to be able to get him back out there. Just trying to stay in the moment, one day at a time.”

McVay also said tight end Colby Parkinson isn’t ready to return to practice after missing Sunday’s game with a rib injury, but Ferguson is back after missing five games with an ankle injury. Ferguson, a second-round pick last year, is one of the Rams’ top pass-catching threats at the position.

Starting guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and depth receiver Jordan Whittington (back) were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Long snapper Joe Cardona could miss a second straight game with his ankle injury.

Ronnie Rivers, a running back and key special teams contributor, is returning to practice after missing six weeks with a calf injury. His absence has been one key factor in the poor performances of the Rams’ special teams units in recent weeks.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer