Yoder rushes for 181 yards, 2 TDs as Lehigh beats Colgate 33-7 to keep sole possession of 1st

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Luke Yoder rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, Patrick Coan passed for 221 yards and a touchdown, and Lehigh eased by Colgate 33-7 on Saturday to keep sole possession of first place in the Patriot League.

Yoder reached 48 career rushing touchdowns to break Dom Bragalone’s program record set in 2019. Yoder was coming off a 183-yard performance and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner, last week against Bucknell to become Lehigh’s career leader in rushing yards.

Lehigh (8-2, 6-1 Patriot League), ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform poll, finished its home slate at 5-0.

Colgate (5-5, 4-3) entered as part of a four-way tie for second place behind the Mountain Hawks. The Raiders avoided their first shutout of the season by scoring with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Coan was 13 of 24, with Bryce Werner catching the touchdown pass for Lehigh. Anthony Feaster had a team-high five catches for 82 yards. Lehigh had a 526-230 advantage in total yards against a Colgate defense that entered with the No. 1 defense in the Patriot League in terms of scoring, total yards and passing yards.

Jake Stearney was intercepted two times for Colgate. The Raiders were held to 77 yards rushing on 26 carries.

Lehigh has won 11 of the last 16 meetings with Colgate, including the last three.

Up next

Colgate: Returns home to play Lafayette next Saturday.

Lehigh: Plays its last two regular-season games on the road, beginning with a visit to Richmond next Saturday.

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