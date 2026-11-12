Darlan scores 16 as Santa Clara beats North Texas 76-71

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thierry Darlan’s 16 points off the bench helped lead Santa Clara to a 76-71 victory against North Texas on Wednesday.

Darlan added nine rebounds for the Broncos (4-0). Chris Tadjo had 14 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to go with eight rebounds. David Castillo shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Ousmane Ndour finished with 18 points for the Mean Green (2-1). Reece Robinson added 15 points for North Texas. Je’Shawn Stevenson had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Darlan scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 41-34. Brad Longcor III scored the final seven points for Santa Clara to close out the five-point victory.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Santa Clara hosts New Mexico and North Texas plays South Alabama at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press