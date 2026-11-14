George Mason plays Bradley in St. Petersburg, Florida

Bradley Braves (2-2) vs. George Mason Patriots (3-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason will square off against Bradley at McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

George Mason finished 23-10 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Patriots averaged 5.0 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Bradley went 21-13 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2025-26 season. The Braves averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press