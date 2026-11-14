Santa Clara hosts New Mexico after Hall’s 39-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Santa Clara after Jake Hall scored 39 points in New Mexico’s 94-69 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

Santa Clara finished 26-9 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Broncos shot 46.6% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

New Mexico went 7-5 on the road and 26-11 overall a season ago. The Lobos allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shot 41.9% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press