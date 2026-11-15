Trevor Lawrence lights up the Titans as the Jaguars roll 40-23 for a sixth win in 7 games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 40-23 on Sunday for their sixth victory in seven games.

The Jaguars (7-2) also won a franchise-record fifth straight against their AFC South rivals, and this was their eighth win in 11 games in the series.

Lawrence completed passes to nine Jaguars with the fourth-highest passing yardage total of his career.

Parker Washington had a career-high 148 yards receiving by halftime and finished with 152. Cam Little kicked field goals of 46, 48, 36 and 40 yards. Bhayshul Tuten added a 6-yard TD run with 1:10 left, padding the score off Tennessee’s turnover on downs.

Travis Hunter had an interception as the Jaguars held Tennessee to 327 yards of total offense even with new trade acquisitions safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis inactive.

The depleted Titans (1-8) remain winless at home as they lost their fifth in their final season at Nissan Stadium. After trading their top two defensive players in tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker, the Titans put two more on injured reserve Saturday in left guard Peter Skoronski and punter Tommy Townsend.

Tennessee scratched three more starters, with rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate and linebackers Cody Barton and rookie Anthony Hill Jr. sidelined by injuries. Chandler Zavala, signed from the practice squad Saturday, started at left guard.

The Jaguars took the lead from the opening drive and never trailed after Lawrence hit Washington for a 2-yard TD.

Cam Ward found Elic Ayomanor for a 50-yard catch-and-run that was the longest completion of the quarterback’s young career, and Ward capped the drive with a 2-yard TD pass to Daniel Bellinger, pulling the Titans within 13-10. Little’s 36-yard field goal made it a 16-10 halftime lead.

Joey Slye kicked a 54-yarder and a 50-yarder in the second half to keep the Titans within range.

Jacksonville answered with a 10-play drive, capped by a 3-yard TD pass by Lawrence to Brenton Strange on fourth-and-2 at the Titans 3. Titans coach Robert Saleh was furious officials missed a pick on his defender, leaving Strange wide open for the TD catch and a 23-13 lead. Lawrence made it 30-16 with a 25-yard TD pass to Josh Cameron early in the fourth quarter.

The Titans answered with Tony Pollard taking a dump-off pass from Ward 32 yards to the end zone pulling them within 30-23 with 8:21 remaining. That was as close as they would get.

Injuries

Jaguars DE Danny Striggow was evaluated for a concussion in the first half and did not return. Jaguars C Robert Hainsey hurt his left knee early in the third quarter and did not return.

Titans safety Tony Adams suffered a concussion that sidelined him.

Up next

The Jaguars visit the New York Giants.

The Titans visit Dallas.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By TERESA M. WALKER

Associated Press