Lindenwood Lions (2-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-3)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Panthers -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood travels to Northern Iowa looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Johnson-Arigu averaging 1.4.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. Lindenwood has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Iowa averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate McCubbin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Greyson Uelmen is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.8 points.

Makhan Diouf is shooting 58.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Lions. Shamiere Green is averaging 12.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press