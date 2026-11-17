OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s thumb injury was expected to weaken the Baltimore Ravens — but not this much.

There’s now mounting evidence that the Jackson-less Ravens might be one of the worst teams in the NFL after Monday night’s 23-20 loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore has lost five straight, and the Ravens haven’t even had a lead in any of the last 13 quarters. Against a Los Angeles team that had dropped 11 in a row, Baltimore — the franchise of Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed — was pushed around.

“The standard’s been what it is around here since ’96, and right now we are disgracing those standards,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. “As leaders, as players and as a team. Whatever flak we get is warranted.”

The Ravens were held to 16 yards rushing, their lowest total in 10 years. At halftime, Baltimore had run six times for 0 yards.

“Unacceptable, honestly,” coach Jesse Minter said Monday. “The first half, to have no yards rushing, it’s embarrassing. And so, we’ll keep trying to find a better way to do it.”

Derrick Henry’s frustration afterward was understandable.

“I don’t mean to be rude, but you all are asking questions I think you all know the answer to,” he said.

The bigger issue is that for some of the questions this team faces, nobody seems to know the answer.

What’s working

Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his Baltimore debut, although he had 49 attempts because the Ravens couldn’t run the ball. Seven players had at least three catches — not bad for a quarterback who is new to the organization after being acquired in a trade.

What needs help

The offensive line couldn’t open consistent holes for Henry, and even when Baltimore did move the ball there was always a chance someone up front would be called for a penalty to bring the play back. Meanwhile, the Chargers rushed for 160 yards. Even though the final score was close, it was an ugly night for the Ravens on the line of scrimmage.

“There’s a lot of different versions of accountability. There’s obviously showing up on time and doing what you’re supposed to do and all that, which the guys have been really good about,” Minter said. “But there is just a level of detail in accountability to me, on the field, that we’re inconsistent in. So it’s, ‘Am I accountable for this A-gap on this run defense?’ Like, yes, you showed up every day on time, but when your number’s called to be in the A-gap, you need to be in the A-gap and vice versa.

“And just different things on offense, block this particular player or whatever. … So accountability, it’s a lot of different things, but to me, it’s really what happens on the field when it matters. Do you do the job that you’re supposed to do?”

The Ravens tried to help Henry by throwing him the ball and getting him out in space, removing the offensive line from the equation a bit. But the Chargers were able to tackle him in the open field, limiting him to 10 yards on five catches.

Stock up

Tight end Mark Andrews had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 82 yards. He confirmed afterward he’d played with a broken hand after Week 3, so if that was the reason for his shaky production, Baltimore can expect more from Andrews down the stretch.

Stock down

This could be a lengthy list, but receiver Zay Flowers stands out after losing a fumble for the fifth time in his four-year career. Four of those turnovers have been in his last 21 games. The other was at the goal line in the AFC title game as a rookie. All have been in the second half.

Injuries

Rookie G Vega Ioane went down with a shoulder injury and DT Nnamdi Madubuike hurt a hamstring. That won’t help matters on the line of scrimmage.

Key number

The last time the Ravens were outrushed by 144 yards in a game was in Week 7 of 2016, when they lost to the New York Jets. The margin was 155-11 that day.

Next steps

Baltimore’s next two games are on the road, at Carolina and at Houston. Then the Ravens have a bye.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer