EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ fundamental issues on offense did not go away because of a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens, but they probably feel a lot more manageable after ending a losing streak that dates back to last December.

With the specter of becoming the NFL’s first 0-17 team gone, their focus over the eight remaining games must be figuring out what players, coaches and traits should carry over to 2027 and what needs to change in the offseason.

The Chargers (1-8) did finally address some of the longstanding issues that sank a campaign which started with massive expectations.

The running back rotation was finally scuttled, letting 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton get the bulk of the work. He turned 22 carries into 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on Monday night. It was Hampton’s second career 100-yard game, and he did it with the second-highest workload of his professional tenure.

Consistent success with the ground game took pressure off battered quarterback Justin Herbert, who attempted a season-low 18 passes. Without needing to carry the team, he looked refreshed and as confident as he has all year.

Herbert ended up 12 of 18 for 129 yards, but he took just two sacks and added 51 yards rushing with a touchdown. Most importantly, he avoided giving the ball away, allowing the Chargers to win the turnover margin for the second time all season.

That shift is what the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was supposed to accomplish. He also highlighted unheralded pieces of the roster.

Second-year receiver Tre Harris helped out as Herbert’s main target, finishing with a career-high 86 yards on five receptions. An offensive line starting three rookies fared well.

None of those performances make up for what happened before, nor do they address fundamental questions still hanging over the organization, such as the lack of difference-making passing game options around Herbert, whether the quarterback will ever fully adapt to the quick timing offense McDaniel is trying to run, or what to do with left tackle Rashawn Slater coming off a third injury-shortened season in six years.

But a win is a win. After 11 straight losses including the playoffs, that counts for something.

What’s working

Defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary had his group locked in to stop the run, allowing 16 yards on 15 carries. The Chargers held Derrick Henry to 10 yards on 10 attempts, the second-worst output of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with at least 10 carries; Henry finished with nine yards on 16 carries with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans in December 2023.

What needs help

The pass defense has sprung a leak over the past two games. Jacoby Brissett threw for 340 yards in his first start for the Ravens on the heels of C.J. Stroud’s 384 yards and five touchdowns in Week 9. Upcoming games against the New York Jets and New England Patriots without an injured Drake Maye should offer a reprieve, but the drop-off is concerning.

Stock up

FB Scott Matlock. It isn’t a coincidence that success running the ball came with Matlock playing a season-high 49.1% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. He brings a physical edge, as demonstrated when Matlock pulled Hampton over the goal line late in the first half.

Stock down

RB Keaton Mitchell had three carries for four yards and got lucky when a teammate recovered his fumbled kickoff return early in the second quarter.

Key injuries

WR Ladd McConkey didn’t travel with the team after his back injury flared up. … TE Oronde Gadsden II was able to come back after getting poked in the eye.

Key number

15.4% — The Chargers were 2 for 13 on third down, their lowest conversion rate of the season, but helped make up for those struggles by going 2 for 2 on fourth-down chances.

Up next

The Chargers host the Jets on Sunday. With three home games left in 2026, they have to work quickly to join the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and World Cup champion Spain in winning multiple games at SoFi Stadium this year.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press