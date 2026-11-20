LOS ANGELES (AP) — After starting the season as Super Bowl favorites, the Los Angeles Rams are hitting their bye week at the very back of the NFC playoff race.

They’re seriously hampered by the injury problems that have bedeviled them all year, and they’ve got the league’s toughest schedule to end the regular season.

Yet even with every struggle behind them and every obstacle ahead, the Rams (6-4) haven’t given up on making a run at the big game in their own SoFi Stadium in February.

Los Angeles has a top-five defense, a top-10 offense and a four-game winning streak. Several key injured players are expected back within the next few games, and those tough matchups looming on their schedule also put the Rams’ playoff destiny in their hands.

Sean McVay didn’t shy from the expectations placed on his so-called superteam during the summer, and the head coach isn’t giving up on it after a half-season of drama and disappointments.

“In those tough moments, it (stinks) and it doesn’t feel good, but it does force the most growth,” McVay said. “If you have the right people who can respond, you can go back to work and not allow that to do anything other than motivate you, to be able to say, ‘All right, this is a growth opportunity. This wasn’t what we want to be about.’

“I’ve just been really proud of the way that the group has handled a lot of the different things that have come up over the last month. Obviously, finding ways to get the results, I think we’ve leaned into our process. We’ve leaned into the core values.”

After losing four of their first six games, the Rams haven’t lost in a month. Sure, those wins came against teams with a combined current record of 11-26-1, but the Rams mostly took care of business in the softest stretch of their schedule.

They’ve had to get creative to stay competitive, too.

Rams have injuries everywhere

AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, their pricey summer acquisition, didn’t make an impact until midseason thanks to a knee injury, forcing the Rams to compensate for his absence at every level of their defense. They’ve also lost two key defensive players — cornerback Jaylen Watson and nose tackle Poona Ford — for the season.

The Rams then lost both of their star receivers to injuries, with Puka Nacua joining Davante Adams on injured reserve. Even Terrance Ferguson, their best pass-catching tight end, hasn’t played since September — and they’ll also be down two starting offensive linemen when they return next week.

“It’s been a lot of stuff to battle through, but obviously our head coach has been really steady,” NFL MVP Matthew Stafford said. “I’ve tried to be steady for our group, and we’ve had a bunch of guys that have played a lot of football and know what it takes. Sometimes that’s just grinding through some wins.”

McVay gets creative

So many important absences pose a huge challenge for an offensive coach — but it’s the type of challenge McVay seems to love.

A year after he unveiled three-tight-end schemes at midseason, McVay last week used some two-running-back sets — something he had never done in his decade running the Rams’ offense.

“I think Coach did a phenomenal job of keeping it simple, but also (making sure) it doesn’t look the same to the defense,” said running back Blake Corum, who broke out for a season-high 100 yards against Arizona. “So for us, we had the right mentality, the right type of guys that can put a whole new install in.”

With another week to rest and scheme, McVay says he might come up with something even more unexpected.

“Usually, the bye represents an opportunity to get recharged (and) refreshed, but also think about the new iterations that you want to try to be able to build on,” McVay said. “Creatively come up with new ideas based on who’s available and who’s not. I know that will be helpful for me, for sure.”

Rams have a shortened bye week

But McVay gets less time than usual in the lab this season because the Rams don’t have a proper bye week.

They’ll host Green Bay in a showcase Netflix game on Thanksgiving Eve, forcing them back to work on Friday.

If McVay wants to put a positive spin on this schedule, he could note that the Rams have extra days of rest before their next three games against the Packers, Chiefs and 49ers.

The Rams’ seven-game stretch run is tough: Their opponents currently have a .600 winning percentage, highest in the league, and they’ve got two late-season meetings with the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

It’s daunting, but it also means the Rams have three division games remaining and six games against possible NFC playoff contenders.

Nacua catches a break

The Rams’ luck finally turned a bit Thursday when the NFL announced that Nacua’s long-expected suspension was a three-game ban that could be served while the All-Pro wideout is on injured reserve. His suspension and his mandated IR absence will both expire before the Rams host Dallas on Dec. 20.

McVay hopes Adams will be back to face Kansas City in early December. And if Nacua is healthy enough to play against the Cowboys, the Rams would have their two most important skill-position players back for the four-game finish through Christmas and January.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer