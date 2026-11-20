HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud had another big game to help the Houston Texans finally get a victory at home.

Stroud threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns and the Texans used a strong defensive performance to coast to a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

With the roof at Reliant Stadium open for the first time since 2024, the Texans won a home game for the first time this season after losing their first four.

“To have a home game win is very good for us and exciting,” Stroud said. “I think this is a start to something that we need to go on a run with.”

Stroud picked apart a Colts secondary that was missing injured starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward to help the Texans bounce back from a 27-24 loss to Cleveland last weekend.

It was the third straight game in which Stroud had at least three touchdown passes and the fourth in his last five.

“C.J. is producing the way he is producing because of the work he put in throughout the offseason,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “All of that is paying dividends now. He’s been ready for these moments and he’s been executing at a high level in these moments.”

Stroud gave the Texans a 7-3 lead when he connected with Nico Collins for a 42-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Kamari Lassiter intercepted Daniel Jones on the first play of the second quarter. The Texans (4-6) then capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive with a 24-yard TD reception by Kayshon Boutte to extend their lead to 14-3.

The Texans were up by 14 early in the third when Will Anderson Jr. sacked Jones in the end zone for a safety that made it 19-3. Anderson leads the NFL with 11½ sacks and had two tackles for loss Thursday to move into first place with 17.

“Obviously, 51 (Anderson) is a problem,” Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said. “We were trying to have a game plan for wherever he was. We were trying to see if he was going right or left. When he was playing right, he was going left. We were trying to keep it away from him as much as we possibly could.”

Stroud found rookie Marlin Klein for a 13-yard TD on the next possession.

Ryans was proud of his team for playing a complete game after the Texans fell apart last Sunday against the Browns, blowing a 17-0 lead.

“It’s fulfilling to finally see that happen,” he said. “We’ve been in these games a ton where we were up at halftime and come out in the second half and for whatever reason not finish. So for them to actually see it and go do it, I think it will bode well for them to gain confidence for showing that they can do it.”

Jones was 12 of 27 for 144 yards with the interception as the Colts (3-8) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Anthony Richardson took over with about seven minutes left and didn’t complete either of his passes.

Steichen was asked if Jones will remain the starter.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” he said.

The Colts had their worst offensive performance of the season, finishing with a season-low 167 yards and just 38 yards rushing, which was also their fewest this season. They failed to score a touchdown for the first time since a 24-6 loss to Detroit on Nov. 24, 2024.

“I understand where we are as a team,” Jones said. “I understand it’s an issue to score three points. We have to be better offensively. I am the quarterback, and so, I am responsible. I have to play better. I know that. That’s the job.”

Houston’s David Montgomery had 26 carries for a season-high 107 yards in his return after missing four games with a groin injury.

The Colts led early after Spencer Shrader’s 34-yard field goal on the game’s first drive.

Stroud’s pass was tipped four times by three players before A.J. Haulcy intercepted it on Houston’s first possession. But the Colts couldn’t cash in when Shrader’s field goal attempt from 56 yards was wide left.

A 62-yard field goal attempt by Shrader was blocked by Logan Hall with about 2½ minutes left in the first half.

Injuries

Houston DE Chris Braswell was carted off with a right knee injury after the opening kickoff. … Indianapolis RB Seth McGowan injured his hamstring in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

Colts: Host the New York Giants on Nov. 29.

Texans: Host Baltimore on Nov. 29.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer