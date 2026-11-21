AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Evan Medders threw two touchdown passes, Air Force ran for 429 yards, and the Falcons swamped UTEP 52-3 on Friday night.

Three of the Falcons’ four completed passes went for touchdowns, two by Medders and one by Maguire Martin. Medders’ touchdowns were 77 yards to Jonah Dawson and 31 yards to Adam Hrynciw. Martin’s only pass attempt was a connection with Major Quin on a 35-yard score.

Rocco Conti led Air Force with 64 yards rushing and 18 players had rushing attempts for the Falcons (9-2, 5-2 Mountain West).

Air Force had 586 total yards to UTEP’s 116. First downs were 27-6 in favor of Air Force.

Jayden Wilson had 12 total tackles for the Miners (1-10, 0-7).

Air Force and UTEP played for the first time since 1995 when both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference. Air Force leads the overall series, 15-1, including an 8-0 mark at home.

Up next

Air Force wraps up the regular season at New Mexico next Friday.

UTEP finishes at Northern Illinois on Nov. 28. ___

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