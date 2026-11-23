INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was in the concussion protocol after a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

He didn’t speak to the media and coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t mention Herbert’s status in his postgame comments.

Herbert was 15 of 21 for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Bolts (1-9), who remained winless at SoFi Stadium this season. He was sacked six times, two off his season high of eight in a loss to Houston on Nov. 8. Overall, he has been sacked a league-leading 39 times in 10 games.

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