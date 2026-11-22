CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two more scores and the Carolina Panthers made a late defensive stop to beat Baltimore 35-33 on Sunday, sending the Ravens to their sixth straight loss.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 37-yard field goal with 1:44 left to give the Panthers the lead, marking the game’s seventh and final lead change.

Jacoby Brissett’s desperation heave down the right side sideline was intercepted by Tyrel Dodson with 33 seconds left after the pass was broken up by Will Lee III. Lee, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, also forced two fumbles, including stripping Justice Hill on the goal line resulting in a touchback after a 36-yard run.

The defending NFC South champions Panthers (5-5) have a two-game lead in the division over Tampa Bay, Atlanta and New Orleans.

Hubbard joined Christian McCaffrey as the only Carolina players in history to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season.

Brissett finished 24 of 37 for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Derrick Henry, who had a fumble early in the fourth quarter, scored on a 15-yard run with 6:32 left to give the Ravens (4-7) a 33-32 lead but was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

He finished with 94 yards on 13 carries.

The Ravens led 26-22 after a wild first half that had just about everything, including two touchdowns off trick plays, an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dontez Walker, a ball that was punched out of Hill’s hands after he was about to score, two muffed punts and a safety.

The Ravens hadn’t scored more than 20 points in any of their last five games, but racked up 338 yards in the first half, including a 52-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to Rashod Bateman off a direct snap to Henry and two pitches in the backfield.

The Panthers got two touchdown passes from Young and an 18-yard TD run from Hubbard to stay close before the break.

Injuries

Ravens: Along with Henry’s injury, LB Trey Hendrickson left in the first half with a knee injury and OT Roger Rosengarten left in the second with a concussion.

Panthers: CB Mike Jackson (groin) was active and played in his first game since Week 3.

Up next

Ravens: at Houston on Sunday.

Panthers: at Tampa Bay on Nov. 30.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer