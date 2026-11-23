EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Parker Washington thought he caught the ball for a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen was confident enough that he challenged the initial call of an incomplete pass.

The NFL did not see it that way.

The league defended its decision after the Jaguars lost 23-18 at the New York Giants on Sunday, ruling that Washington did not complete the catch.

“It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds,” vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth told a pool reporter. “He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch.”

Coen relayed that he was told “the ball switched hands.

“That was what it came down to,” Coen said.

Washington felt good about possession but also did not want to blame the defeat on the officiating.

“I saw it on the Jumbotron or whatever we call it,” Washington said. “It didn’t go our way. You can’t hang your head on that. We’ve got to move on and get ready for the next play.”

Trevor Lawrence, who threw two interceptions while under pressure for much of the game, similarly did not want to lament the impact of the would-be touchdown on the result.

“It’s a close play,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, they called it and said it wasn’t. It’s tough. I thought it was incredible that he gave us a shot there and he caught it, and it looked like he had two feet down, but it was close. You can’t leave in the refs’ hands. I think it’s a tough call for them.”

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, who was an official in the league for 15 years, disagreed with the decision.

“I still had the right foot down as he’s falling,” Steratore said on the broadcast. “I see the ball move a little bit, but I did not think he lost possession of the football.”

Giants coach John Harbaugh was fine with it, saying he thought simply “the ball moved.”

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By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer