GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Micah Parsons stopped short Monday of declaring himself good to go for the Green Bay Packers’ Wednesday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, but the All-Pro edge rusher said he believes he’s done “everything I possibly could” to return.

Parsons said during a post-practice media session Monday that he still needed to speak with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the Dec. 29 surgery to repair a torn ACL and torn meniscus in his left knee.

Assuming he receives the final medical clearance he’s seeking in that meeting, Parsons said he is eager to play in his first game since he was injured in a Dec. 14 loss at Denver. The Packers didn’t win another game the rest of last season, finishing on a five-game skid that included an NFC wild card playoff meltdown against the Chicago Bears.

With his team at 6-4 and fighting for an NFC playoff spot entering the final seven games of the season, Parsons knows how critical the game is.

“I’m just so focused. I’m so locked in on what’s ahead of me,” Parsons said.

Parsons still needs to be activated from the physically unable to perform list by Wednesday in order to play against the host Rams (6-4).

“I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and (to) myself — and what it means for playoffs,” Parsons said. “And if I can be out there, I want to be out there. We’ve only got seven more games left, so I want to capitalize on all those if I can.”

Green Bay enters the week ranked 12th in the NFL in total defense (321.8 yards per game) and scoring defense (22.1 points per game).

The Packers are tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (29) and rank second in the league in takeaways (20). Parsons had 12 1/2 sacks last season for the Packers after they acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys at the end of training camp.

“I think it’s only going to make us better,” safety Javon Bullard said of Parsons’ return. “With (No.) 1 on the field, we’re a better team. We’re a better defense. He’s going to up everybody else’s game, and we’re going to up his game. I think that’s what makes this defense special.”

It’s hard to say how much Parsons would play against the Rams if he’s cleared. Last year, when he made his Packers debut in a season-opening win over Detroit, Parsons played 30 of 67 snaps (45%) after doing very little in training camp and joining the roster just nine days before that game.

“I think once I’m in the zone, I’m in the zone and people don’t really mess with you when you’re in a zone,” Parsons replied when asked if he would adhere to limits on his snaps. “I think where we’re at in the season — like I said, every win matters.

“So I’m into that mind state, preparing for more and doing more than what my job requires.”

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he plans to use Parsons in a way that will maximize his impact.

“Obviously, when you have very talented players, you want to highlight ‘em and put ’em in good positions as much as we can to impact the game,” Gannon said. “And understanding a player of his caliber, people are going to play you different.”

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