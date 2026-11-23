MEXICO CITY (AP) — As well as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offense had played the first nine games, the matchup against Brian Flores’ aggressive blitz defense with Minnesota was perhaps the toughest test yet.

Purdy passed with flying colors with a signature performance in a 35-10 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night that strengthened San Francisco’s chances of earning the No. 1 seed and elevated Purdy’s MVP chances.

“Best player in the game right now,” wide receiver Mike Evans said. “Super dialed in, the way he prepares, the way he competes. He’s tough. I always thought he’s been underrated.”

While Purdy came into the NFL in 2022 overlooked as the last pick in the draft, he’s established himself as a star in the league. He currently leads the NFL with a 118.2 passer rating that would be the sixth highest ever and has the Niners (9-1) leading the league in scoring (31.6 points per game) and yards per play (6.65).

His latest performance was one of his best as he went 21 for 26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns for a 146 passer rating against a Minnesota defense that hadn’t allowed anyone else to top 90 in a game.

“When you have somebody like Brock at the head of the team, it makes everybody’s job easier,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “He’s a force multiplier. He makes everybody better. I think everybody on our offense touched the ball today.”

He was able to do that even against the blitzing Vikings defense that had dominated opponents all season. He completed 16 of his 18 passes against the blitz, according to NFL Next Gen stats, for 195 yards, two touchdowns and a 148.8 passer rating. His 88.9% completion percentage was the highest against the blitz on a team coached by Flores since Lamar Jackson in the 2019 opener against Miami.

Purdy credited coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme and the advice he gave him this week.

“For me he was like, dude, you’ve got to be aggressive, don’t second-guess yourself,” Purdy said. “Obviously try to read it out as best as you can, but you’ll have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them and allow them to go and make plays. I just feel like our guys did that around me today.”

What’s working

Purdy passing to Mike Evans. Evans returned after missing three games with Achilles tendinitis and didn’t miss a beat in his chemistry with Purdy. The two connected on six of seven passes for 109 yards and one TD. Purdy has a 150.2 passer rating when targeting Evans this season, with 31 of the 33 completions going for first downs or touchdowns.

What needs help

Third and long defense. There wasn’t much that went wrong in the game, but the 49ers did allow the Vikings to convert a third-and-14 and a third-and-10 to extend drives in the first half. San Francisco entered the game allowing only three third and long conversions on 37 tries.

Stock up

Ji’Ayir Brown. The fourth-year safety made the defensive play of the game when he made a perfect read and intercepted Kirk Cousins late in the second quarter and returned it 18 yards for his first career touchdown. The 49ers have been using a three-safety rotation in recent weeks with Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle getting time but Brown stepped up against the Vikings.

Stock down

Offensive line health. Despite a rash of injuries across the roster, the O-line had avoided mishaps this season until Sunday. The Niners had used the same five starters in every game with the only time missed for injuries at all coming in Week 3 when left tackle Trent Williams left with a stinger. But now San Francisco will need to replace right tackle Colton McKivitz, who went down with a broken and dislocated left ankle that likely will sideline him for the rest of the season. Vederian Lowe will take his place.

Injuries

The only other injury in the game besides McKivitz was CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) leaving in the second half. … The 49ers need to decide whether to activate CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season before his three-week practice window ends on Tuesday.

Key number

34 — San Francisco has gotten 34 touchdowns this season from players age 30 or older. That’s two shy of the NFL record held by the 1994 49ers and the 2002 Raiders. The Niners have seven games left to eclipse that mark.

Next steps

The 49ers host Seattle on Sunday.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer